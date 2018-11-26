Greg Won On Money In A Minute Today. Would You Have Collected The Cash?

Each weekday at 715am or in close proximity thereto, Ed Bain gives you sixty seconds to answer nine questions on a variety of topics, and if you nail all of them, you win cash money (and if you don’t, you still win something — Monday through Wednesday this week, it’s Royals/Blades tickets for Wednesday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, and Thursday and Friday, it’s New York Fries gift cards).

This morning, Greg called Ed, OWNED those questions like a boss, and collected $210. Would you have scored the cash today? Here are the queries successfully tackled by Greg, some of which are modified for visual rather than auditory presentation. The jackpot resets to $100, and that’ll be up for grabs tomorrow morning.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo