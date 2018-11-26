Greg Won On Money In A Minute Today. Would You Have Collected The Cash?

Nov 26, 2018 Scott James

Each weekday at 715am or in close proximity thereto, Ed Bain gives you sixty seconds to answer nine questions on a variety of topics, and if you nail all of them, you win cash money (and if you don’t, you still win something — Monday through Wednesday this week, it’s Royals/Blades tickets for Wednesday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, and Thursday and Friday, it’s New York Fries gift cards).

This morning, Greg called Ed, OWNED those questions like a boss, and collected $210. Would you have scored the cash today? Here are the queries successfully tackled by Greg, some of which are modified for visual rather than auditory presentation. The jackpot resets to $100, and that’ll be up for grabs tomorrow morning.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report An Error Or A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

More
00:00
00:00
00:00
00:00
Live streaming radio station...