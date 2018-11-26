Camosun’s PISE closed after vandalism and suspected arson

Some classes were cancelled at Camosun Interurban campus as it deals with the aftermath of fires early Sunday morning.

Camosun College says there were acts of arson, vandalism and physical damage done in four buildings.

The Pacific Institute for Sports Excellence is closed today along with a couple neighbouring trades building.

Saanich Police have a 30-year-old Victoria man in custody, believed to be responsible.

The college says it is still assessing the total damage done.