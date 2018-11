December Netflix Arrivals and Departures

What’s leaving Netflix next month?

December 1

Bones Seasons 1-5

Gone Girl

Hidden Figures

December 20

Disney’s Moana

December 31

Bob’s Burgers Season 1-7

New Girl Seasons 1-7

After the Netflix cleanse, they’ll be filling it with these lovely movies, series, and specials.

**There’s no official release date yet but Watership Down: Limited Series [Netflix Original] will be coming to Netflix sometime in December.

December 1

Battle

Connor McGregor: Notorious

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Get Smart

Hellboy

Little Woman

Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone Season 1

Marty and the Witch

Priest

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Rock Dog

Unknown

Yes Man

December 3

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

December 4

Blue Planet Season II

December 5

American Pie 1, 2, and American Wedding

Bruce Almighty

Evan Almighty

Wentworth Season 6

December 6

Star Season 3

December 7

5 Star Christmas

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed it: Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan

The Ranch Part 6

Trolls

December 11

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of the Many, One

December 13

Wanted Season 3

December 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A MidWinter’s Tale

Cuckoo Season 4

Fuller House Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

ROMA

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers Season 2 and 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 8

December 15

Dolphin Tale

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

December 16

Paddington

Springsteen on Broadway

December 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ip Man 3

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 5

December 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Daiblero

Greenleaf Season 3

Last Hope Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

December 23

Room

December 24

Hi Score Girl

December 25

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26

Alexa & Katie Season 2

You

December 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Murder Mountain

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 29

Eating Animal

Source: mobilesyrup