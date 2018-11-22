An Esquimalt man arrested, charged in online child exploitation

Two men have been arrested in separate alleged cases of child exploitation in Victoria.

Police say an over year-long online investigation that started with a victim in the West Shore led to a warrant and arrest of a 61-year-old Esquimalt man.

Investigators were first tipped off the case in June of 2017 and then made an arrest on November 14th 2018.

He’s charged with 8 different counts, including make and distributing child porn as well as two counts of luring a minor.

In a separate case, a 28-year-old man was arrested when internet investigator say they had reason to believe he was sexually abusing a minor.

The investigation started on November 1st.

Police set up a meeting out side the man’s apartment and made the arrest.

Police also say he has been in Canada illegally since 2014 and they are working with the Canada Border Services on the matter.