Huh. It Wasn’t The Charales, Chimichangas, And Chilaquiles That Were Sending Becky In The Direction Of Barftown After All

Nov 21, 2018

On yesterday’s episode of the Roseanne spinoff The Conners, which features 100 percent less Roseanne, we learned that a blessed event will soon increase the size of the clan: Becky has come over all pregnant. It seemed that she was in danger of hurling due to some food she consumed at the Mexican restaurant in which she works — but nope.

“I can’t believe it,” says Aunt Jackie. “Your doctor gave you less than a five percent chance.”

Becky wouldn’t reveal the dad’s name at first; she wasn’t even sure who it was (cue pearl-clutching). However, after some Columbo-like sleuthing, she came to the conclusion that it’s Emilio, the busboy at the restaurant.

Right, then. As you were.

The Conners hit the airwaves last month sans Roseanne Barr, whose racist comments got her turfed from the show in May. The show was axed right away, but a month later, ABC opened the kimono on the spinoff. Barr’s absence was explained in a plot point straight outta recent headlines: an opioid overdose.

