Win Your Merridale Long Table Dinner Tickets With Scott James’ Long Song

There’s nothing like an old fashioned dinner in the middle of a winter wonderland to put you in a festive mood; the people at Merridale Cidery know how to do it up right with their famous Long Table Dinners, which are starting up again, and this week (Monday November 19 through Friday November 23), you can win a couple of tickets to this Saturday’s edition.

Listen for the Long Song between 10am and 11am, call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, you and a friend will be getting all fed and festive at Merridale courtesy of Mr. Q.

Monday’s Long Song: Cake — Short Skirt, Long Jacket

Love, Dr. Scott James



