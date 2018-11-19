Take Me Out To The Old (Pin)Ball Game
Next time you hear someone moaning about Victoria being a “no fun allowed” zone, send them down to Trounce Alley. That’s the home of the city’s newest arcade, Quazar’s — and if you miss the classic pinball and arcade games which ruled the 80s, you’ll be right at home. So far, it appears to be a hit, and one notable person in particular seems to dig it quite a bit:
Wow! There’s no better way to start the day than with a congratulatory message from our good friend @jeffgoldblum . We’re hoping to lure Jeff and his fantastic jazz band #mildredsnitzerorchestra to the island with our wall to wall pinball and arcade collection. Watching Jeff tickle the ivories we’d have to assume he’s pretty amazing at pinball as well. Maybe its time for us to add a Jurassic Park to our inventory?
The arcade features a total of 40 classic pinball and arcade games, with some rarities among them: according to the Quazar’s Instagram page, the Alien pinball machine is one of only 200 made; there are only 11 units in operation around the world, and it’s very likely that this is the only one in Canada.
By the way, if you’re a fellow fan of Atari‘s Tempest game, which I think is one of the greatest ever, you might be glad to know that IGN has a very authentic online version (non Flash-capable browsers need not apply).
