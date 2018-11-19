On Quake, Joe Perry And Gary Cherone Want You To Shake

Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry hooked up with current Extreme and former (for about ten minutes) Van Halen vocalist Gary Cherone on his blues-infused rocker Quake, which is a bonus track from the forthcoming vinyl version of Perry’s Sweetzerland Manifesto album, which dropped earlier this year. In the video, which was directed by Perry’s son Roman, Perry shakes out the new tune with just a guitar and amp, with some help from a dancing couple.

Last month, Perry revealed that he’d be doing a ten-date headlining tour with Cherone and fellow Aerosmith axe-man Brad Whitford. The tour, which will feature a mélange of Perry’s solo material and deep cuts from early Aerosmith efforts, kicks off Friday November 30 in Sioux City Iowa. Other guests on Sweetzerland Manifesto include Cheap Trickster Robin Zander, the New York Dolls‘ David Johansen, Terry Reid, Zak Starkey and Perry’s sons Tony and Roman. Executive producer on the disc is fellow Hollywood Vampire Johnny Depp.

