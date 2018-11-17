Breakaway to Vegas with The Q!

It’s The Q!s Vegas Breakaway! So good the first time, we had to do it again! The Q! has the ultimate Christmas gift – a trip for two to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights in sunny Las Vegas, March 1 – 4, 2019!

Enter in-store at exclusive partner locations beginning Monday, November 19th for a chance to win this amazing prize!

Frank Whites Dive Store (1620 Blanshard Street)

(1620 Blanshard Street) Romeo’s 5 locations – Blanshard (1703 Blanshard St) Hillside (1581 Hillside Ave.) Royal Oak (777 Royal Oak Dr.) Westshore (2495 Jacklin Rd) & Duncan (180 Trans Canada Hwy)

You’ll also have a chance to qualify for a chance to win on the radio Monday December 3rd – Friday, December 14th with Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show. Stay tuned for more about that! We mean, listen to us… like, all the time!! Grand Prize winner announced on the Q! Morning Show on Monday, December 17th

Grand Prize Trip Details:

Roundtrip transportation for two from Victoria to Las Vegas

Two tickets to Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, March 3 rd

Three nights hotel accommodation on the Strip

Complete trip details can be found on the Rules & Regs