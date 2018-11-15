Police looking for driver that hit and killed dog on Dallas Road

Victoria police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a dog on Dallas Road.

A pedestrian reported the incident happened last Friday, November 9 at around 5:30p.m. at Dallas and Menzies in a marked, lite crosswalk.

It’s the alleged the driver narrowly missed the pedestrian before continuing westbound towards Ogden Point.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a white, 16-foot-long “shuttle bus” style vehicle with a light bar on the roof instead of individual lights They also said the vehicle also has a loud squeaking wheel.

Officers want to hear the driver’s side of the story.