Win World Juniors tickets on The Q! App

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the IIHF World Junior Championships is coming to Victoria and Vancouver this December- and we have a pair of tickets for you to win to the game on Saturday, December 29th USA vs. Sweden at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre! If you want to get your hands on them — you better download our App on your device, ’cause you can ONLY enter this contest via The Q! App.

Download the app for Android here, or for Apple here.

Contest runs until Thursday, November 29th at midnight.

Listen to the Q! all December for more chances to win tickets to upcoming games! Thanks eh, and GO TEAM CANADA!!!