CRD Board sworn in

Saanich Councillor Colin Plant has been named the new board chair for the Capital Regional District.

Plant will lead the board which was sworn in on Wednesday and will serve until November 2019.

Chair Plant said his top priorities are to build positive relationships and work together to advance Board priorities in a respectful environment.

“Our communities have given us the responsibility and the opportunity to lead. And while we all come to this Board with different experiences and different geographic needs, we all want the same things: a prosperous future, a healthy environment, prudent use of taxes and effective governance.”

Langford councillor Denise Blackwell will serve as vice-chair.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps was elected Board Chair of the Capital Region Housing District while View Royal Mayor David Screech will serve as the Vice-Chair.