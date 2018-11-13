Win Your “Weird Al” Yankovic Tickets From Scott James On What The Al?

Wednesday August 21, the biggest-selling comedy artist in history returns to Victoria, as “Weird Al” Yankovic brings his Strings Attached Tour to Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, featuring his stellar band embiggened for the first time with backup singers and a full symphony orchestra — and I’m handing out tickets this week (Tuesday November 13 through Friday November 16).

Join me for What The Al? at 1040am. I’ll give you a clue about a famous Al; text the answer to me at 250 475 100.3 along with your first and last name, and you’ll have a chance at winning two tickets just before 2pm.

Tickets are $45, $59, $79.50, and $99.50 plus service charges, and will go on sale Friday at 10am via Live Nation and Select Your Tickets, by phone at 250 220 7777, or in person at the Select Your Tickets box office.

Tuesday: This Al was a minimum wage shoe salesman at Gary’s Shoes And Accessories For Today’s Woman in the New Market Mall (Al Bundy)

