Island cheese product recalled after E-Coli tests

A cheese product locally made on the Island has been recalled after samples tested positive for E-Coli.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says throw out or return any Little Qualicum Cheeseworks Qualicum Spiced Cheese.

Five people in B.C. have been affected by an E-Coli outbreak between August and October.

The products in question have a best before date up to and including April 24 2019. No other products have tested positive.

The following symptoms can appear within one to ten days after infection: