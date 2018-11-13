Island cheese product recalled after E-Coli tests

Nov 13, 2018 Art Aronson
A cheese product locally made on the Island has been recalled after samples tested positive for E-Coli.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says throw out or return any Little Qualicum Cheeseworks Qualicum Spiced Cheese.
Five people in B.C. have been affected by an E-Coli outbreak between August and October.
The products in question have a best before date up to and including April 24 2019. No other products have tested positive.
The following symptoms can appear within one to ten days after infection:
  • severe stomach cramps
  • diarrhea or bloody diarrhea
  • vomiting
  • headache
  • little or no fever

 

Comments are closed.

Related Posts

More
00:00
00:00
00:00
00:00
Live streaming radio station...