Island cheese product recalled after E-Coli tests
Nov 13, 2018
Art Aronson
A cheese product locally made on the Island has been recalled after samples tested positive for E-Coli.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says throw out or return any Little Qualicum Cheeseworks Qualicum Spiced Cheese.
Five people in B.C. have been affected by an E-Coli outbreak between August and October.
The products in question have a best before date up to and including April 24 2019. No other products have tested positive.
The following symptoms can appear within one to ten days after infection:
severe stomach cramps
diarrhea or bloody diarrhea
vomiting
headache
little or no fever
Comments are closed.
Recently Played
