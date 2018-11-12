Fleetwood Mac Get Dragged After Postponing Calgary And Edmonton Shows Due To Stevie Nicks’ Illness
Just hours ahead of showtime in Edmonton Saturday night, a tweet from Rogers Place indicated that Fleetwood Mac Version 3.5 would be rescheduling that show, and tonight’s in Calgary, due to a “band member illness” — although Neil Finn later wrote, “So sorry we couldnt play for you tonight Edmonton but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevies [sic] voice. We’ll be back in April better than ever.”
The band will now play Edmonton Saturday April 13 and Calgary Monday April 15; tickets for the original dates will be honored or refunded.
Not surprisingly, the short notice apparently harshed the mellows of a number of fans:
Less than 1.5 hours’ notice…. just drove from YYC. Full refund expected. Holy poor move @livenationwest @LiveNation @RogersPlace
As much as I love @fleetwoodmac they've always been completely self-absorbed. If one person's sick, I don't even care if it's Nicks, you go on. If people want a refund, they can have a refund. Pull it together people.
We are heartbroken!!! Travelled from Toronto to see @fleetwoodmac as part of our honeymoon – with “You Make Lovin’ Fun” as our first dance. Definitely won’t be here again in April. Just devastated. 🙁
But we just finished pre-drinking for the shooooooooowwww! pic.twitter.com/n1OFWG3tDQ
