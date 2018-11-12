Fleetwood Mac Get Dragged After Postponing Calgary And Edmonton Shows Due To Stevie Nicks’ Illness

Nov 12, 2018 Scott James

Just hours ahead of showtime in Edmonton Saturday night, a tweet from Rogers Place indicated that Fleetwood Mac Version 3.5 would be rescheduling that show, and tonight’s in Calgary, due to a “band member illness” — although Neil Finn later wrote,  “So sorry we couldnt play for you tonight Edmonton but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevies [sic] voice. We’ll be back in April better than ever.”

The band will now play Edmonton Saturday April 13 and Calgary Monday April 15; tickets for the original dates will be honored or refunded.

Not surprisingly, the short notice apparently harshed the mellows of a number of fans:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report An Error Or A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

More
00:00
00:00
00:00
00:00
Live streaming radio station...