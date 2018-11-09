Whatever Happened To Victoria’s Jets Overhead? Oh, Here They Are. What Do You Think Of Their New Song?

2018 marks 15 years since the formation of Victoria’s indie rock darlings Jets Overhead, and to recognize the milestone, the band are releasing a 19-track retrospective double album, The Timing: 15 Years Of Jets Overhead, due Friday November 23. The album was produced by longtime Jets collaborator, 54-40‘s Neil Osborne, and includes a selection of catalog tracks from the band’s four critically acclaimed studio albums, along with a brand new song, The Timing.

The JUNO-nominated group have put those 15 years to good use, playing at Coachella, Bonaroo, Sasquatch, and Neil Young‘s Bridge School Benefit, as well as touring the planet and sharing stages with Tegan and Sara, The Stills, 54-40, Sam Roberts Band, and The Dandy Warhols, among others. Their music has been featured on many television programs including Bones, House, and Pretty Little Liars, and in the Clint Eastwood-produced film Trouble With The Curve. Their biggest single, Heading For Nowhere, was a top 25 hit and is still very much in demand on The Q.

The Timing will ship in single CD and double vinyl editions, and is available for preorder here.

