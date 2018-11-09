Well, Here’s Some Good Shirt From Tom Petty

For those who like to dress for success, the new Gainesville T shirt pays tribute to the city in which Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers got their start. Gainesville is also the title of a newly released tune on the An American Treasure box set.

The front of the shirt is emlazoned with an alligator, because Florida, along with a Flying V guitar motif. The back carries one of Tom’s most famous proclamations, which is sung by thousands of University Of Florida (Gainesville) fans after the third quarter of every home footy game. And that’s not the only UF connection: Tom once worked there as a groundskeeper.

Want one? Right this way.

Here’s a video of the first time the fans delivered the touching tribute at UF, Saturday October 07 2017.

