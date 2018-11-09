Traffic stop in Langford leads to arrest of man linked to organized crime

A man linked to organized crime was arrested after police seized drugs and a loaded handgun during a routine traffic stop on the West Shore.

The arrest was made as officers from the CRD’s Integrated Road Safety Unit conducted road checks on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford Oct. 26.

They stopped a pickup truck with expired out-of-province licence plates.

Police noticed he had a bulge in the waistband of his pants, which turned out to be the loaded gun.

The man was arrested without incident and upon searching his vehicle, police say they found a small quantity of illegal drugs.