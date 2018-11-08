Heads Up: Some Of Those New Douglas Street Bus/Bike Lanes Are In Effect 24 Hours A Day Now

The shiny new designated transit and bike lanes on Douglas are now operational, and one detail you may have missed is that some sections are verboten for anything except bikes and buses all the time, rather than just during rush hours.

As of this past Monday, driving a disallowed vehicle in a northbound or southbound priority lane during prohibited times could earn you a $109 ticket, unless you’re making a right hand turn within one block.

Says Transportation And Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena, “I know people are fed up with the congestion during their morning and afternoon commutes. These priority bus lanes should save time for people taking the bus. These communities continue to be among the fastest growing in Canada, and we are doing everything we can to encourage people to get out of their cars and take transit.”

Designation schedule:

Northbound 24 hours a day, 7 days a week between Pembroke and Tolmie 3pm-6pm between Fisgard and Pembroke

Southbound: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week between Tolmie and Kings 6am-9am between Kings and Fisgard



Dr. Scott James



