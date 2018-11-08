Remembrance Day ceremonies on Southern Vancouver Island
This year’s Remembrance Day coincides the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse NH are holding a special event titled “Bells of Peace.” the National Historic Site will recognize Lieutenant General Sir Arthur Currie. Currie was a resident of Victoria, who joined the Canadian Militia here in 1887 and later become the commander of the Canadian Corps in 1917. A special ceremony will begin at 3:30pm, followed by a 21 gun salute and the tolling of the bell at sunset (*4:39pm)
Remembrance Day Ceremonies 2018 – Southern Vancouver Island
November 5, 2018 – Victoria, B.C. – Department of National Defence / Royal Canadian Navy
Personnel from Maritime Forces Pacific/Joint Task Force Pacific will be participating in several ceremonies in the Southern Vancouver Island region on Remembrance Day, November 11 2018. Wreaths on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces will be placed at the following locations:
9 a.m.
LANGFORD – Aboriginal Remembrance Day Ceremony, Goldstream Park
9:10 a.m.
ESQUIMALT – God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery, 1190 Colville Road, Between the 12th and 17th holes of the Gorge Vale Golf Club
10 a.m.
COBBLE HILL – Cobble Hill Community Hall, 3550 Watson Avenue. Followed by a ceremony behind the community hall at the Liberation Park Cenotaph
VICTORIA – Afghanistan Memorial, 847-887 Courtney Street
10:30 a.m.
SALT SPRING – Centennial Park Cenotaph
COLWOOD – Royal Roads University, 2005 Sooke Road, Italian Garden
CENTRAL SAANICH – Pioneer Park, 7130 W Saanich Rd, Brentwood Bay
10:45 a.m.
METCHOSIN – St. Mary the Virgin Heritage Church
10:55 a.m.
DUNCAN – Charles Hoey Memorial Park, Canada Avenue
ESQUIMALT – Memorial Park Cenotaph, 1229 Esquimalt Road
LANTZVILLE – Lantzville Royal Canadian Legion, 7225 Lantzville Road
NANAIMO – Cenotaph, 85 Front Street
OAK BAY- War Memorial, Beach Drive, Uplands Park
PARKSVILLE – Mount Arrowsmith Legion, 146 Hirst Avenue
SAANICH – Municipal Hall, 770 Vernon Avenue
SIDNEY – Town Hall, 2440 Sidney Avenue
SOOKE – Sooke Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Road
VICTORIA – City of Victoria Cenotaph (Legislature Building), 501 Belleville Street
VICTORIA – Ross Bay Cemetery, 1495 Fairfield Rd
WEST SHORE – Veterans Memorial Park located at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway (Millstream)