Remembrance Day ceremonies on Southern Vancouver Island

This year’s Remembrance Day coincides the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse NH are holding a special event titled “Bells of Peace.” the National Historic Site will recognize Lieutenant General Sir Arthur Currie. Currie was a resident of Victoria, who joined the Canadian Militia here in 1887 and later become the commander of the Canadian Corps in 1917. A special ceremony will begin at 3:30pm, followed by a 21 gun salute and the tolling of the bell at sunset (*4:39pm)

Remembrance Day Ceremonies 2018 – Southern Vancouver Island

November 5, 2018 – Victoria, B.C. – Department of National Defence / Royal Canadian Navy

Personnel from Maritime Forces Pacific/Joint Task Force Pacific will be participating in several ceremonies in the Southern Vancouver Island region on Remembrance Day, November 11 2018. Wreaths on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces will be placed at the following locations:

9 a.m.

LANGFORD – Aboriginal Remembrance Day Ceremony, Goldstream Park

9:10 a.m.

ESQUIMALT – God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery, 1190 Colville Road, Between the 12th and 17th holes of the Gorge Vale Golf Club

10 a.m .

COBBLE HILL – Cobble Hill Community Hall, 3550 Watson Avenue. Followed by a ceremony behind the community hall at the Liberation Park Cenotaph

VICTORIA – Afghanistan Memorial, 847-887 Courtney Street

10:30 a.m.

SALT SPRING – Centennial Park Cenotaph

COLWOOD – Royal Roads University, 2005 Sooke Road, Italian Garden

CENTRAL SAANICH – Pioneer Park, 7130 W Saanich Rd, Brentwood Bay

10:45 a.m .

METCHOSIN – St. Mary the Virgin Heritage Church

10:55 a.m.

DUNCAN – Charles Hoey Memorial Park, Canada Avenue

ESQUIMALT – Memorial Park Cenotaph, 1229 Esquimalt Road

LANTZVILLE – Lantzville Royal Canadian Legion, 7225 Lantzville Road

NANAIMO – Cenotaph, 85 Front Street

OAK BAY- War Memorial, Beach Drive, Uplands Park

PARKSVILLE – Mount Arrowsmith Legion, 146 Hirst Avenue

SAANICH – Municipal Hall, 770 Vernon Avenue

SIDNEY – Town Hall, 2440 Sidney Avenue

SOOKE – Sooke Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Road

VICTORIA – City of Victoria Cenotaph (Legislature Building), 501 Belleville Street

VICTORIA – Ross Bay Cemetery, 1495 Fairfield Rd

WEST SHORE – Veterans Memorial Park located at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway (Millstream)