Remember John Cleese’s Last Time To See Me Before I Die Tour? Much Like The Pet Shop Man’s Brother, The Title Was Lyin’

Noted tall person, silly walker, and certifiably alive human (despite the title of his last tour) John Cleese is coming back to Victoria next summer, as his Why There Is No Hope Tour stops in the city. We’re told that he’ll be talking about everything that’s wrong with the world this time around, so I suppose we should expect a nine or ten hour show.

The legendary Pythonite will hold court at Royal Theatre Monday June 03. Tickets start at $100, and if you’d prefer not to associate with the hoi polloi, you can pop for a meetup and a photo with Cleese for $360. Ticket information can be had here.

There’s no information at this point on whether Cleese will be offering being hit on the head lessons or arguments.

Love, Dr. Scott James



