November Netflix Adds and Losses
Nov 08, 2018 Megan Gibson
Now that we’re in the season of guilt-free Netflixing, it’s time to look at the changes, starting with what’s leaving:
November 1
- The Queen
November 11
- Central Intelligence
November 21
- Moonlight
November 29
- Philomena
November 30
- Doctor Strange
There are a lot of arrivals this month including the final season of House of Cards. Here’s what’s out and coming out:
November 1
- 21
- Angela’s Christmas
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Children of Men
- Disobedience
- Ethel & Ernest
- Follow This Part 3
- Jason Bourne
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1
- Look Who’s Talking Too
- Lowriders
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Schitt’s Creek Season 4
- Star Season 3
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Judgement
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
November 2
- Brainchild
- House of Cards Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4
November 3
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
November 4
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minjag
November 5
- Homecoming Season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 6
- Happy! Season 1
November 7
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Live by Night
- Robin Hood
- Scent of a Woman
- Smokin’ Aces
- The Break-Up
November 9
- Beat Bugs Season 3
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free Season 7
- Super Drags
- Treehouse Detectives Season 2
- Westside
November 11
- American Ultra
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
November 12
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 8
November 13
- London Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior
November 15
- Math the Devil Take You
- The Crew
November 16
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scrooges
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
November 17
- I Feel Pretty
November 18
- Donald Glover: Weirdo
- The Last Kingdom Season 3
November 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21
- The Tribe
November 22
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
November 23
- Fuguitva
- Sick Note Season 1 & 2
- Sing Street
- To Build or Not to Build Season 2
November 24
- Forever My Girl
- Hostiles
November 25
- Harold and Lilian: A Hollywood Love Story
November 26
- Bad Santa
November 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
- Operation Red Sea
November 28
- Bleed for This
November 29
- Passengers
- Soltera Codiciada
November 30
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Nicky Jam: El Ganador
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2
- The World is Yours
- Tiempo Compartido
Source: MobileSyrup
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
