November Netflix Adds and Losses

Nov 08, 2018 Megan Gibson

Now that we’re in the season of guilt-free Netflixing, it’s time to look at the changes, starting with what’s leaving:

November 1

  • The Queen

November 11

  • Central Intelligence

November 21

  • Moonlight

November 29

  • Philomena

November 30

  • Doctor Strange

There are a lot of arrivals this month including the final season of House of Cards. Here’s what’s out and coming out:

November 1

  • 21
  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • Children of Men
  • Disobedience
  • Ethel & Ernest
  • Follow This Part 3
  • Jason Bourne
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1
  • Look Who’s Talking Too
  • Lowriders
  • Once Upon a Time in Mexico
  • Schitt’s Creek Season 4
  • Star Season 3
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • The Judgement
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

November 2

  • Brainchild
  • House of Cards Season 6
  • ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4

November 3

  • A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

November 4

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minjag

November 5

  • Homecoming Season 1
  • John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 6

  • Happy! Season 1

November 7

  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Live by Night
  • Robin Hood
  • Scent of a Woman
  • Smokin’ Aces
  • The Break-Up

November 9

  • Beat Bugs Season 3
  • Medal of Honor
  • Outlaw King
  • Spirit Riding Free Season 7
  • Super Drags
  • Treehouse Detectives Season 2
  • Westside

November 11

  • American Ultra
  • Shaun the Sheep Movie

November 12

  • My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 8

November 13

  • London Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Warrior

November 15

  • Math the Devil Take You
  • The Crew

November 16

  • Cam
  • Narcos: Mexico
  • Ponysitters Club Season 2
  • Prince of Peoria
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  • The Ballad of Buster Scrooges
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Princess Switch

November 17

  • I Feel Pretty

November 18

  • Donald Glover: Weirdo
  • The Last Kingdom Season 3

November 20

  • Kulipari: Dream Walker
  • Motown Magic
  • Sabrina
  • The Final Table
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

  • The Tribe

November 22

  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
  • The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

  • Fuguitva
  • Sick Note Season 1 & 2
  • Sing Street
  • To Build or Not to Build Season 2

November 24

  • Forever My Girl
  • Hostiles

November 25

  • Harold and Lilian: A Hollywood Love Story

November 26

  • Bad Santa

November 27

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
  • Operation Red Sea

November 28

  • Bleed for This

November 29

  • Passengers
  • Soltera Codiciada

November 30

  • 1983
  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
  • Baby
  • Death by Magic
  • F is for Family Season 3
  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • Nicky Jam: El Ganador
  • Rajma Chawal
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2
  • The World is Yours
  • Tiempo Compartido

Source: MobileSyrup

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

