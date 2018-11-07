November Netflix Adds and Losses

Now that we’re in the season of guilt-free Netflixing, it’s time to look at the changes, starting with what’s leaving:

November 1

The Queen

November 11

Central Intelligence

November 21

Moonlight

November 29

Philomena

November 30

Doctor Strange

There are a lot of arrivals this month including the final season of House of Cards. Here’s what’s out and coming out:

November 1

21

Angela’s Christmas

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Beverly Hills Ninja

Children of Men

Disobedience

Ethel & Ernest

Follow This Part 3

Jason Bourne

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1

Look Who’s Talking Too

Lowriders

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Schitt’s Creek Season 4

Star Season 3

The Da Vinci Code

The Judgement

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

November 2

Brainchild

House of Cards Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4

November 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

November 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minjag

November 5

Homecoming Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 6

Happy! Season 1

November 7

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Live by Night

Robin Hood

Scent of a Woman

Smokin’ Aces

The Break-Up

November 9

Beat Bugs Season 3

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free Season 7

Super Drags

Treehouse Detectives Season 2

Westside

November 11

American Ultra

Shaun the Sheep Movie

November 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 8

November 13

London Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

November 15

Math the Devil Take You

The Crew

November 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scrooges

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 17

I Feel Pretty

November 18

Donald Glover: Weirdo

The Last Kingdom Season 3

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

The Tribe

November 22

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

Fuguitva

Sick Note Season 1 & 2

Sing Street

To Build or Not to Build Season 2

November 24

Forever My Girl

Hostiles

November 25

Harold and Lilian: A Hollywood Love Story

November 26

Bad Santa

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

Operation Red Sea

November 28

Bleed for This

November 29

Passengers

Soltera Codiciada

November 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Nicky Jam: El Ganador

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2

The World is Yours

Tiempo Compartido

