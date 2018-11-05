Man wanted in Central Saanich domestic assault case

Central Saanich Police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault case.

A warrant is out for 31-year-old Christopher Turner.

He is associated with a grey Dodge Ram, which may have a B.C. license plate of JN0773 or GJ671R attached.

There may be two pit bull type dogs with him, one is beige named “Bonny” the other is black named “Ruckus” according to police.

Turner was last seen wearing a grey wool sweater, jeans and white or black ‘DC’ brand shoes.

If you see him, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately or Crime Stoppers.