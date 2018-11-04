What’s That? You Don’t Have Enough Rolling Stones Videos? Here Ya Go

Friday November 16, The World’s Greatest Rock And Roll Band will unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut via noted purveyors of awe-inspiring concert videos, Eagle Vision. The new release contains a concert film and a live album, based on a reissue of a 1995 television special which captured The Rolling Stones‘ Friday November 24 appearance at Miami Florida’s Joe Robbie Stadium.

That concert, which was in support of the 1994 Voodoo Lounge album, included cameos from the likes of Bo Diddley, Robert Cray and Sheryl Crow. The new set also includes never-before-seen video from an earlier gig at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. The bonus goodies consist of five tracks: Shattered, All Down The Line, Out Of Tears, I Can’t Get Next To You, and Happy — which they didn’t play during the Miami show.

Although the Giants Stadium shows are only available on the video versions of Voodoo Lounge Uncut, both the video and audio efforts will include a number of previously unreleased tunes from the Miami concert, including Dead Flowers, Before They Make Me Run, Monkey Man, and Rocks Off. The package will arrive in several formats, including a DVD+2CD set, Blu-ray+2CD set, triple vinyl, downloadable video, downloadable audio, and downloadable HD audio. There’s also (of course) a limited edition bundle with red vinyl and a Voodoo Lounge Uncut t-shirt. Because who doesn’t like to dress up once in a while?

We can only hope that The Stones aren’t trying to hypnotize us with that voo-doo music.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut: What’s In The Box

Miami Concert – Audio and Video

1. Whoopi Goldberg Intro

2. “Not Fade Away”

3. “Tumbling Dice”

4. “You Got Me Rocking”

5. “Rocks Off”

6. “Sparks Will Fly”

7. “Live With Me”

8. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

9. “Beast Of Burden”

10. “Angie”

11. “Dead Flowers”

12. “Sweet Virginia”

13. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

14. “It’s All Over Now”

15. “Stop Breakin’ Down Blues”

16. “Who Do You Love?”

17. “I Go Wild”

18. “Miss You”

19. “Honky Tonk Women”

20. “Before They Make Me Run”

21. “The Worst”

22. “Sympathy For The Devil”

23. “Monkey Man”

24. “Street Fighting Man”

25. “Start Me Up”

26. “It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)”

27. “Brown Sugar”

28. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Giants Stadium Concert – Video Only

1. “Shattered”

2. “Out Of Tears”

3. “All Down The Line”

4. “I Can’t Get Next To You”

5. “Happy”

