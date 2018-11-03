Win a trip to the Seattle Seahawks from Mayfair Optometric Clinic and The Q!

The Q! is giving away a trip to see the Seattle Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings! We’ve partnered with Mayfair Optometric Clinic to offer you this amazing grand prize getaway which includes:

Two tickets to the game on Monday, December 10 th

Two nights hotel accommodation

Return travel via Clipper Navigations ferry

Total value of this package is over $1000! Plus, daily prizes of a $100 Mayfair Optometric Clinic gift certificate towards anything from their Douglas Street storefront including eyeglasses, frames, designer sunglasses- even eye exams!

All we want from you is… YOUR STUFF!

“SEE LIKE A HAWK”

You`ll have two weeks to “hawk” your stuff live on the radio. November 5 – 9 on The Q! Morning Show and also November 12 – 16 on The Q! Afternoon Show. Fishing rods, antiques, a giant blow up unicorn… new, used -the possibilities are endless! Give us what you got! Ed, Cliff, Graham, Heather and Ryan will vote for their favourite item each day, and the person offering it will be the daily prize winner of the $100 Gift Certificate AND be entered in the Grand Prize Draw for the Seahawks Trip! Grand prize winner will be announced by Ed Bain and The Q Morning Show on Monday, November 19th.