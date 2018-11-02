Christine Crockford, ‘KISS n’ Make-Up’ winner

Congratulations KISS fan Christine Crockford, “The Demon”, winner of The Q!’s KISS n’ Make-Up challenge, Friday Nov. 2 in the Q! studio.

Christine will be headed to Vancouver to see KISS’ End of the Road Wold Tour – kicking off at Rogers Arena, January 31st 2019. Trip includes a night stay at the Rosedale on Robson Suite Hotel, plus $150 worth of BC Ferries travel.

Four KISS wannabes joined Ed Bain & The Q! Morning Show for a fast and furious Make-Up competition.

Note, none of the contestants knew in advance which face paint design they’d be assigned. They had about 8 minutes to slap on the make up.

As a special bonus, Ed Bain & The Q! awarded all KISS n’ Make-Up contestants tickets to the KISS show in Vancouver. Enjoy the show Sherry Gaboury, Kelly Edgington, and Darrell Scott.