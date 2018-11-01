B.C. gets its first legal private cannabis retail store

Weeks after the Canadian legalization of rec-use cannabis, B.C. is finally getting a private retail store.

It will be in Kimberley, a 10-hour drive from Vancouver.

The license was issued by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to Tamarack Cannabis Boutique, effective Nov. 1, 2018.

The LCRB is now accepting applications for the private non-medical cannabis retail store license.

B.C. opened the only government-run cannabis shop, in Kamloops on October 17. The online store had over 20,000 orders placed in the first week.