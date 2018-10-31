Traffic change coming into Victoria on hwy 1 starts on Halloween

There’s one final major traffic pattern change at the new McKenzie Interchange starting Wednesday evening ahead of next summer’s completion for the project.

Southbound highway traffic entering the intersection will be shifted to new temporary Admirals Road on- and off-ramps.

The Ministry of Transportation is marking it as a major milestone in the project aimed at easing the traffic on the “Colwood Crawl.”

This new southbound configuration along with the northbound existing northbound traffic pattern, will be in place until the interchange opens to free-flowing traffic by late summer 2019.

The Ministry says progress is being made on other parts of the project, including the Galloping Goose Trail and McKenzie Avenue. They are installing sound walls in an effort to minimize noise for local residents and school.