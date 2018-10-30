Arson arrest in View Royal trailer fires

There’s been an arrest made in connection to the suspicious fires on Songhees First Nation land last week.

West Shore RCMP say 49-year-old Gary Nelms is charged with Uttering Threats and Arson with Disregard for Human Life.

On October 22 the fire department says a sleeping resident was lucky to escape the flames from a fire that destroyed two mobile home.

Nelms was arrested on Friday and appeared in court on Monday.

West Shore RCMP serious crime unit are leading this arson investigation. Fortunately, there was no loss of life resulting from this devastating fire. I can report a smoke alarm alerted the victim who was able to escape the fire through a window. We continue to seek additional information from witnesses about this crime and encourage anyone with information to come forward,” says Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP in a release.