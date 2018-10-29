KISS and Make-Up for a getaway to see KISS in Vancouver!

Pucker Up.

To celebrate the recently announced KISS- End Of The Road World Tour – coming to Rogers Arena on Thursday, January 31st 2019– Ed Bain and Cliff LeQuesne are asking you to show your KISS Nation colours for a chance to win a trip for two to the show, including a pair of tickets, transportation and one night stay at the beautiful Rosedale on Robson Suite Hotel located just steps away from the concert! (Which will come in handy walking back with 9 inch platforms.)

Starting Monday, October 29th qualify by being Caller #30 when you hear a KISS song (except Wednesday, October 31st) Four KISS wannabes will join us on Friday, November 2nd at Islands Rock headquarters for a fast and furious MAKE UP competition in the Q! Studio. One lucky rock star will be headed to Vancouver with the tickets, hotel and return travel for 2 people and one vehicle on BC Ferries.

Listen to The Q! Morning Show for your chance to play!