Busy Halloween weekend for Vic-PD

Oct 29, 2018 Art Aronson

It was a busy Halloween weekend for Victoria Police.

The detachment says they responded to over 500 calls on Saturday night and Sunday morning, up from the 400 calls they attended a year ago.

Some of the most serious calls were to street area brawls involving 10 or more people. There was one on Wharf Street and Herald Street.

They also broke up two out of control house parties, one in Vic West and the North Park neighbourhood.  Each reportedly had over 200 people.

Victoria police used their twitter account to “live tweet” many of the calls they recieved.

