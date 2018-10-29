Busy Halloween weekend for Vic-PD

It was a busy Halloween weekend for Victoria Police.

The detachment says they responded to over 500 calls on Saturday night and Sunday morning, up from the 400 calls they attended a year ago.

Some of the most serious calls were to street area brawls involving 10 or more people. There was one on Wharf Street and Herald Street.

They also broke up two out of control house parties, one in Vic West and the North Park neighbourhood. Each reportedly had over 200 people.

Last year we responded to over 400 calls on the weekend before Halloween. If you followed us on #VicPDLive you saw we were busy. We were – we responded to over 500 calls this year. pic.twitter.com/CUm2oCrZYd — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 29, 2018

Victoria police used their twitter account to “live tweet” many of the calls they recieved.