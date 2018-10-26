Win Your Christmas Craft Beer Show Tickets From Scott James

The third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show comes to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday and Saturday November 30 and December 01, and Mr. Q has given me some tickets for the Saturday edition.

If you’d like me to pass on a couple to you, check in with me at 940am each day this week (Monday October 22 through Friday October 26). I’ll mention the name of one of last year’s participating Christmas Craft Beer Show breweries or cideries; text that name to me at 250 475 100.3, along with your first and last name, and I’ll put you in the draw for those tickets and tell you who the winner is just before 2pm. If life gets in the way and you don’t catch the name, do not weep: I’ll post it here each day for your catching-up convenience. Here’s Friday’s featured participant from last year: Please note that the Christmas Craft Beer Show is a 19+ event, and ID will be required for entry. Please drink responsibly, and don’t drink and drive.

Love, Dr. Scott James



