New Urgent Primary Care Centre to open in Langford

A new medical care facility has been announced for West Shore Communities.

The West Shore Urgent Primary Care Centre at 582 Goldstream will be open to the public for November 5.

The centre will have a team of doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and other health-care professionals– including those who specialize in mental health.

Langford Mayor Stew Young says they have been talking about it for 25 years with the doctor shortage.

“We are grateful for the announcement today, it will maybe out of the 15,000 who don’t have a doctor-will take it down to 6,000 within the year or so.”

Young also pointed to the mental health and addictions unit has a big deal with the opioid crisis across the country.

The provincial government says the care centre will serve the approximately 5,300 people that make up the West Shore community.

“The centre’s team-based approach will help families on the West Shore gain timely access to day-to-day health care, as a variety of health professionals will be available to provide care and help navigate services,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health in a release. “The changes we are making to our public health system will provide people with the care they need to stay healthy, manage their chronic conditions and recover from illness more quickly.”

Over time, the urgent care clinic is expected to be able accommodate 128 unique patient visits per day and up to 40,000 visits per year.

The care facility is a model the government is going to use for health authorities with 10 planned in total.