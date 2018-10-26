Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Farewell Tour Is Coming To Canada, Including Abbotsford

Lynyrd Skynyrd began their swan song tour earlier this year, and have now added some Great White North gigs to the schedule.

The tour will continue into 2019, with eight Canadian shows preceding others in the United States and elsewhere. Ottawa, Windsor, London, Regina, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Abbotsford will see the band stopping by, with the Randy Bachman Band as guests. According to a media release, Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, The Charlie Daniels Band, .38 Special, The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke, and Blackfoot will also be joining the party on various dates; the exact guest schedule is yet to be announced. Tickets for all Canadian shows go on sale Friday November 02 at 10am.

Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour

03/02 Ottawa ON – Richcraft Live — Canadian Tire Centre

03/03 Windsor ON – The Colosseum at Caesar’s Windsor

03/05 London ON – Budweiser Gardens

03/08 Winnipeg MB – Bell MTS Place

03/09 Regina SK – Brandt Centre

03/12 Edmonton AB – Rogers Place

03/13 Calgary AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 Abbotsford BC – Abbotsford Centre

Love, Dr. Scott James



