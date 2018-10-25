Transition Housing projects announced

The BC government is including more shelters and transition houses for women and children fleeing family violence in its decade-long affordable housing initiative.

Victoria Women’s Transition House Society spokeswoman Makenna Rielly says government plans to build 280 transition homes in 12 communities will offer many families a new start in life.

“For many it is easier go back to their abusive partner. There are many reasons why people don’t leave. The reality of homelessness is a critical factor their decisions to return to an abusive relationship.”

BC’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the 12 projects are part of the government’s investment of $734 million over the next decade to build 15-hundred transition housing spaces.