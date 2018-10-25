hyped ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sees mixed early reviews

If you’ve been following upcoming Queen & Freddie Mercury biopic, you’ve likely been impressed with the performance of actor Rami Malek in the official movie trailers. Early reviews of Bohemian Rhapsody (Nov. 2) praise Malek’s portrayal but some critics are panning some of the film’s lackluster qualities.

Here’s a sample of some early reviews for the much hyped biopic:

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman:

“So with a performance as commanding as Rami Malek’s at its center, why isn’t ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ a better movie? Despite its electrifying subject, it’s a conventional, middle-of-the-road, cut-and-dried, play-it-safe, rather fuddy-duddy old-school biopic, a movie that skitters through events instead of sinking into them.”

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell:

“You don’t come away feeling like you know more about Queen or how they came up with their biggest hits, while not enough time is devoted to Mercury’s life to make you feel like you know more about him either.”

Entertainment Tonight’s John Boone:

“It plays like a Greatest Hits album. … It’s big and shiny and loud and, certainly, there is enjoyment to be had along the way, but, unlike a standard album, there aren’t any risks or surprises and there are no deep cuts.”

USA Today’s Brian Truitt:

“Other than a solid job by Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) as magnetic frontman Freddie Mercury, a few exciting musical sequences and a couple of moments of actual greatness, the film is mostly a paint-by-numbers behind-the-music journey through the ups and downs of the iconoclastic British rock band.”