Here’s Another Track From The New Mumford And Sons Album

Last month, Mumford And Sons took the wraps off the first single from their Delta album, Guiding Light — and today, we have another one.

Keyboard and synth Son Ben Lovett says that If I Say came to him in a dream while he was in New York. “I went into my bathroom and put it on my voice memo at 3am,” he says. “I sent it to everyone the next morning and they were like, ‘Yep, okay. That’s a song'”.

Delta is the band’s fourth album, and is coming Friday November 16, via the awe-inspiringly named Gentlemen Of The Road Records. Earlier this year, Winston Marshall talked about the record: “I think at the beginning [of recording the album] we kind of fell back in love with the old instruments we didn’t play on ‘Wilder Mind’ like the acoustic stuff and the more folky instruments but [we were] conscious [about] how we can make these instruments sound not like these instruments which opened up a whole new world for us.”

