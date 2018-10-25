Game Changer Heart to Rebuild Award for VI woman

Do you know a Vancouver Island woman who has shown a great character and determination through adversity?

Former elite IRONMAN Distance Triathlete Janelle Morrison is part of a non-profit group spearheading a $1,000 award to help forward one woman’s journey.

“Sometimes we hit a low, we hit the nasty, really gross lows and sometimes when we hear the inspiration stories we can think hey, there are other people dealing with the same kind of thing I am.”

Morrison suffered a game changing injury herself and now says this is a way for help pay it forward. You can find a link to her documentary here.

If you want to nominate someone you can at www.janellemorrison.com/award