World Juniors in Victoria single-game tickets go on sale

Victoria and Vancouver are this year’s hosts of the IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament starts on Boxing Day.

Single-game tickets for the tournament go on sale Thursday October 25 at 10am.

Prices start as low as $21.

Group B is U.S., Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan, playing their games at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

Canada plays their preliminary round games at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Team Canada is looking to repeat Gold, defeating Sweden at last year’s tournament in Buffalo.