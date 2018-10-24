Scott’s Wednesday QuickPoll™: Should We Change The Voting System?

Premier John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver were at a rally at Crystal Gardens last night in support of proportional representation, as opposed to the current first-past-the-post scheme. That’s the subject of the referendum packages which are currently being sent to voters; Premier Horgan has gone on the record as being in favor of proportional representation.

40 per cent of the vote should not mean 100 per cent of the power. Join our campaign to support proportional representation and make your vote count. Sign up @ https://t.co/ZFMcN7WnY4 #pr4bc #prorep pic.twitter.com/bdQjeN72YC — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) September 18, 2018

