Scott’s Wednesday QuickPoll™: Should We Change The Voting System?

Oct 24, 2018 Scott James

Premier John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver were at a rally at Crystal Gardens last night in support of proportional representation, as opposed to the current first-past-the-post scheme. That’s the subject of the referendum packages which are currently being sent to voters; Premier Horgan has gone on the record as being in favor of proportional representation.

What’s your call on this issue?

