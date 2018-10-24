Cowichan Valley man’s body found by hiker

The remains of a Cobble Hill man have been found in a remote wooden area near the Chemainus River.

Ben Kilmer, a 41- year-old father of two, disappeared in May under what police described as suspicious circumstances at the time.

His van was left running on the side of road near Lake Cowichan, with a small amount of blood inside.

Kilmer’s wife Tonya posted an emotional letter on Facebook confirming the discovery.

She says on Oct. 17 the RCMP came to her house to inform her that a hiker had found her husband’s body.

We are heartbroken to share the news that Ben has been found deceased. Please keep the Kilmer family in your… Posted by Find Ben Kilmer on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

The RCMP says in a statement that foul play isn’t suspected and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The family says a private memorial service is being planned.