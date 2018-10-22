U-Haul truck used by roving tent city seized at Thetis Lake campground in View Royal

West Shore RCMP say a U-Haul moving truck being used by a roving tent city has been seized near the Thetis Lake Campground in View Royal.

Mounties say the caretaker for the campground noticed the truck and occupants early Monday morning inside a gated compound and called police.

The caretaker also told RCMP the lock had been broken and the gate moved. RCMP arrived and determined the U-Haul and associated persons were members of the Tent City protest group.

“In order to gain entry to the land, the suspects would have had to cut the lock and wrench on the gate. The suspects were committing a crime of mischief by cutting the lock, damaging the gate and entering onto the private property, said Cst. Nancy Saggar in a release.

The moving protest Tent City was most recently at Woodwynn Farms in Central Saanich after leaving Cattle Point in Oak Bay late last week.