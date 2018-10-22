Rejoice, Fellow Disenchanted Fans: We’re Getting At Least Three More Seasons

After ruling the planet with The Simpsons and then Futurama and then not Futurama, Matt Groening recently put another feather in his cap with Disenchanted, his first hookup with Netflix (who are also in process of ruling the planet), and apparently it’s been well received, because the streaming juggernaut has now given the thumbs up to three more seasons.

The animated show had originally been given two seasons, but Netflix has now added 30 more episodes, with ten coming each year between 2019 and 2021. Says Groening in a media release, “We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

