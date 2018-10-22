Mark Knopfler’s Returning To Vancouver Next Summer
One of the most memorable shows I’ve had the pleasure to see was Mark Knopfler at the plushly-appointed Queen Elizabeth Theatre eight years ago, shortly after the release of his sixth solo album, Get Lucky. Vancouver will once again get a Knopfler treat next year: he’s announced a headlining 28-date summer tour, which will begin Friday August 16 in Mashantucket Connecticut and finish up Sunday September 22 in Los Angeles California; it includes a stop at the Orpheum, Monday September 16. If you’re there, and you’re lucky, and they allow photography, perhaps you’ll get a shot of an iconic guitar, too.
Knopfler’s latest album, Down The Road Wherever, will arrive Friday November 16. The live shows will see him performing with an embiggened ten-piece band; tickets for most shows will be available for preorder Monday October 29 via his website.
Via a media release, Knopfler says, ““My songs are made to be performed live. I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, traveling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Tour:
August 16 – Mashantucket CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
August 17 – Philadelphia PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
August 18 – Vienna VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
August 20 – New York NY @ Beacon Theatre
August 21 – New York NY @ Beacon Theatre
August 23 – Boston MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 24 – Montreal QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
August 25 – Toronto ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
August 27 – Indianapolis IN @ Old National Centre
August 28 – Kansas City MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
August 30 – Minneapolis MN @ Orpheum Theatre
August 31 – Milwaukee WI @ The Riverside Theater
September 01 – Chicago IL @ The Chicago Theatre
September 03 – Nashville TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 04 – Atlanta GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 06 – Sugar Land TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 07 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
September 08 – Grand Prairie TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie
September 10 – Denver CO @ Venue TBD
September 13 – Portland OR @ Keller Auditorium
September 14 – Woodinville WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
September 15 – Woodinville WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
September 16 – Vancouver BC @ Orpheum
September 18 – Berkeley CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 20 – Santa Barbara CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 21 – Phoenix AZ @ Comerica Theatre
September 22 – Los Angeles CA @ Greek Theatre
