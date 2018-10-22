Mark Knopfler’s Returning To Vancouver Next Summer

One of the most memorable shows I’ve had the pleasure to see was Mark Knopfler at the plushly-appointed Queen Elizabeth Theatre eight years ago, shortly after the release of his sixth solo album, Get Lucky. Vancouver will once again get a Knopfler treat next year: he’s announced a headlining 28-date summer tour, which will begin Friday August 16 in Mashantucket Connecticut and finish up Sunday September 22 in Los Angeles California; it includes a stop at the Orpheum, Monday September 16. If you’re there, and you’re lucky, and they allow photography, perhaps you’ll get a shot of an iconic guitar, too.

Knopfler’s latest album, Down The Road Wherever, will arrive Friday November 16. The live shows will see him performing with an embiggened ten-piece band; tickets for most shows will be available for preorder Monday October 29 via his website.

Via a media release, Knopfler says, ““My songs are made to be performed live. I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, traveling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Tour:

August 16 – Mashantucket CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 17 – Philadelphia PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

August 18 – Vienna VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

August 20 – New York NY @ Beacon Theatre

August 21 – New York NY @ Beacon Theatre

August 23 – Boston MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 24 – Montreal QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

August 25 – Toronto ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

August 27 – Indianapolis IN @ Old National Centre

August 28 – Kansas City MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

August 30 – Minneapolis MN @ Orpheum Theatre

August 31 – Milwaukee WI @ The Riverside Theater

September 01 – Chicago IL @ The Chicago Theatre

September 03 – Nashville TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 04 – Atlanta GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 06 – Sugar Land TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 07 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 08 – Grand Prairie TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

September 10 – Denver CO @ Venue TBD

September 13 – Portland OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 14 – Woodinville WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 15 – Woodinville WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 16 – Vancouver BC @ Orpheum

September 18 – Berkeley CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 20 – Santa Barbara CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 21 – Phoenix AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 22 – Los Angeles CA @ Greek Theatre

