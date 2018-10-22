James Won Money In A Minute This Morning. How Would You Have Done With Friday’s Questions?

Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, James picked up $190 on Money In A Minute this morning, so the jackpot resets to $100. You’re gonna win that if you can correctly answer nine questions in 60 seconds tomorrow at 715 with your genial host, Ed Bain, on The Q Morning Show.

Also, do not refer to anyone as a “genial host” if you have a keyboard with a malfunctioning “T” key.

How would you have fared on Friday’s edition of Money In A Minute?

