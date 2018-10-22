Here Is The News: Jeff Lynne’s ELO Are Going On The Road Again
Last summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO embarked on a tour for the first time in three decades, and apparently the kids in the band didn’t get enough of the road: they’re heading back out there in 2019, and the big spaceship or multicolored intergalactic Frisbee or whatever it is will be visiting Canada.
The Artist Formerly Known As The Electric Light Orchestra will touch down in 20 cities, beginning Thursday June 20 in Anaheim California. There’s a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Wednesday June 26, and one at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Thursday July 18. The wrapup will be Thursday August 01 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale a week from today at 10am local time.
Remember this one?
The Tour:
06/20 Anaheim CA – Honda Center
06/22 Sacramento CA – Golden 1 Center
06/24 San Jose CA – SAP Center
06/26 Vancouver BC – Rogers Arena
06/28 Tacoma WA – Tacoma Dome
06/29 Portland OR – Moda Center
07/03 Nashville TN – Bridgestone Arena
07/05 Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
07/07 Tampa FL – Amalie Arena
07/09 Sunrise FL – BB&T Center
07/11 Washington DC – Capitol One Arena
07/13 Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center
07/16 Newark NJ – Prudential Center
07/18 Toronto ON – Scotiabank Arena
07/20 Detroit MI – Little Caesars Arena
07/23 Grand Rapids MI – Van Andel Arena
07/25 St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center
07/27 Chicago IL – United Center
07/30 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena
08/01 Pittsburgh PA – PPG Paints Arena
