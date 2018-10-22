Here Is The News: Jeff Lynne’s ELO Are Going On The Road Again

Last summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO embarked on a tour for the first time in three decades, and apparently the kids in the band didn’t get enough of the road: they’re heading back out there in 2019, and the big spaceship or multicolored intergalactic Frisbee or whatever it is will be visiting Canada.

The Artist Formerly Known As The Electric Light Orchestra will touch down in 20 cities, beginning Thursday June 20 in Anaheim California. There’s a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Wednesday June 26, and one at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Thursday July 18. The wrapup will be Thursday August 01 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale a week from today at 10am local time.

Remember this one?

The Tour:

06/20 Anaheim CA – Honda Center

06/22 Sacramento CA – Golden 1 Center

06/24 San Jose CA – SAP Center

06/26 Vancouver BC – Rogers Arena

06/28 Tacoma WA – Tacoma Dome

06/29 Portland OR – Moda Center

07/03 Nashville TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/05 Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena

07/07 Tampa FL – Amalie Arena

07/09 Sunrise FL – BB&T Center

07/11 Washington DC – Capitol One Arena

07/13 Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/16 Newark NJ – Prudential Center

07/18 Toronto ON – Scotiabank Arena

07/20 Detroit MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/23 Grand Rapids MI – Van Andel Arena

07/25 St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center

07/27 Chicago IL – United Center

07/30 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena

08/01 Pittsburgh PA – PPG Paints Arena

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo