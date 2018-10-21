Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 102518 — Goners

On October 25 2006, Forbes revealed that Nirvana‘s Kurt Cobain had become the highest-earning dead musician, eclipsing Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Johnny Cash, George Harrison, Ray Charles and Bob Marley.

On this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to play songs from rockers who have, unfortunately, something in common with Monty Python‘s parrot: they have come over all dead. They have gone to meet their makers. They have run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. We’ll take solo artists who are no longer with us, or bands with members who are no longer with us.

If there’s a favorite ex-rocker I can play for you, check in with me just after Art Aronson‘s noon news and call or text me at 250 475 100.3, as we venture into the great beyond, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo