The Good News: As Promised, Here’s The Full Video For 54-40’s How’s Your Day Going? The Bad News: Two Guitars Are Still MIA
Oct 19, 2018Scott James
54-40‘s new album, Keep On Walking, is available now; The Q’s been playing a slice of it, How’s Your Day Going?, for a while. The band have been titillating us with snippets of the video, and yesterday, we got the whole fershlugginer schmear. Here it is, and no, you’re not hallucinating: that isRon MacLean (and other notables):
Recently, 54-40 were dealt quite a blow when some very treasured guitars were swiped from their van in New Westminster. Five were recovered fairly quickly, but two are still on the loose, and of course if you have information about them, the guys would love to hear from you.
