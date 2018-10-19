Election candidates for Greater Victoria
General Election day is is Saturday October 20th in British Columbia.
Here is a full list of the candidates in each of the 13 municipalities.
Victoria
Mayoral Candidates (10)
- Saul Anderson
- Rob Duncan
- Michael Geoghegan
- Stephen Hammond
- Lisa Helps (incumbent)
- David Arthur Johnston
- Bruce McGuigan
- RyMo (Ryan Moen)
- Alexander Schmid
- Krzysztof Zmuda
Councillor Candidates (8 positions to be voted)
- Gary Alberts
- Marianne Alto (incumbent)
- Stephen Andrew
- Darlene Archibald
- Laurel Collins
- Sharmarke Dubow
- Steve Filipovic
- Marg Gardiner
- Riga Godron
- James Harasymow
- Rose Henry
- Ben Isitt (incumbent)
- Jesse Jimenez
- Randie Johal
- Edison Kahakauwila
- Anna King
- Sean Leitenberg
- Grace Lore
- Jeremy Loveday (incumbent)
- Pam Madoff (incumbent)
- Delmar Martay
- Sarah Potts
- Andrew Reeve
- Jordan Reichert
- Ted Smith
- Doug Stewart
- William Tate
- Charlayne Thornton-Joe (incumbent)
- Geoff Young (incumbent)
Saanich
Mayoral Candidates (4)
Councillor Candidates ( 8 positions to be elected)
- Benjamin Allan
- Trevor Barry
- Susan Brice (incumbent)
- Judy Brownoff (incumbent)
- Kathleen Burton
- Nathalie Chambers
- Zac de Vries
- Karen Harper (incumbent)
- Ian Jessop
- Vernon Lord
- Rebecca Mersereau
- Cory Montgomery
- Shawn Newby
- Teale Phelps Bondaroff
- Colin Plant (incumbent)
- Art Pollard
- Rishi Sharma
- Ned Taylor
Oak Bay
Mayoral Candidates (2)
Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)
- Andrew Appleton
- Hazel Braithwaite (incumbent)
- Anyon Brakhage
- Cairine Green
- Isabella Lee
- Tara Ney
- Esther Paterson
- Andrew Stinson
- Ronald Telfer
- Eric Zhekla (incumbent)
Central Saanich
Mayoral Candidates (1)
Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions to be elected)
- Chris Graham (incumbent)
- Carl Jensen (incumbent)
- Zeb King (incumbent)
- Gord Newton
- Niall Paltiel (incumbent)
- Kathryn Parfitt
- Taylor Ruygrok
- Joshua Steeper https://www.votesteeper.com/
- Bob Thompson (incumbent)
View Royal
Mayoral Candidate (1)
Councillor Candidates (4 positions to be elected)
- Nathan Daisley
- Adam Flint
- Damian Kowalewich (incumbent)
- Gery Lemon
- Ron Mattson (incumbent)
- John Rogers (incumbent)
Langford
Mayoral Candidates (2)
Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)
- Denise Blackwell (incumbent)
- Wendy Hobbs
- Matt Sahlstrom (incumbent)
- Lanny Seaton (incumbent)
- Norma Stewart
- Lillian Szpak (incumbent)
- Roger Wade (incumbent)
Colwood
Mayoral Candidates (2)
Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions to be elected)
- Michael Baxter
- Cynthia Day (incumbent)
- Dean Jantzen
- Doug Kobayashi
- Gordie Logan (incumbent)
- Scott McDonald
- Eve Millington
- Jason Nault (incumbent)
- Misty Olsen
- Stewart Parkinson
- Aaron Weisgerber (incumbent)
North Saanich
Mayoral Candidates
Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)
- Joscelyn Barnard
- Heather Gartshore
- Jack McClintock
- Brett Smyth
- Celia Stock
- Murray Wiesenberger
Sidney
Mayoral Candidates
Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)
- Sara Duncan
- Barbara Fallout (incumbent)
- Scott Garnett
- Melissa Hailey
- Greg Lynn
- Cam McLennan (incumbent)
- Terri O’Keeffe
- Chad Rintoul
- Jordan Templeman
- Peter Wainwright (incumbent)
- Stephen Weller
Sooke
Mayoral Candidates
Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)
- Frederick Armour
- Jeff Bateman
- Allan Beddows
- Donelda Eve
- Herbert Haldane
- Peter Jonassen
- Rick Kasper (incumbent)
- Ebony Logins (incumbent)
- Megan McMath
- Brenda Parkinson (incumbent)
- Philip Rossner
- Tony St-Pierre
- Jeff Stewart
Esquimalt
Mayoral Candidates
Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions)
- Ken Armour
- Meagan Brame (incumbent)
- Veronica Greer
- Jacob Helliwell
- Andrew Hrushowy
- Lynda Hundleby (incumbent)
- Tim Morrison (incumbent)
- Chris Muckansci
- Stephane Vaudandaine
- Jane Vermeulen
Metchosin
Mayoral Candidates
Councillor Candidates ( 4 positions)