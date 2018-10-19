Election candidates for Greater Victoria

Oct 19, 2018 Art Aronson

General Election day is is Saturday October 20th in British Columbia.

Here is a full list of the candidates in each of the 13 municipalities.

Victoria

Mayoral Candidates (10)

Councillor Candidates (8 positions to be voted)

Saanich

Mayoral Candidates (4)

Councillor Candidates ( 8 positions to be elected)

Oak Bay

Mayoral Candidates (2)

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Central Saanich

Mayoral Candidates (1)

Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions to be elected)

View Royal

Mayoral Candidate (1)

Councillor Candidates (4 positions to be elected)

Langford

Mayoral Candidates (2)

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Colwood

Mayoral Candidates (2)

Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions to be elected)

North Saanich

Mayoral Candidates

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

  • Joscelyn Barnard
  • Heather Gartshore
  • Jack McClintock
  • Brett Smyth
  • Celia Stock
  • Murray Wiesenberger

Sidney

Mayoral Candidates

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Sooke

Mayoral Candidates

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Esquimalt

Mayoral Candidates

Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions)

Metchosin

Mayoral Candidates

Councillor Candidates ( 4 positions)

