Election candidates for Greater Victoria

General Election day is is Saturday October 20th in British Columbia.

Here is a full list of the candidates in each of the 13 municipalities.

Victoria

Mayoral Candidates (10)

Councillor Candidates (8 positions to be voted)

Saanich

Mayoral Candidates (4)

Councillor Candidates ( 8 positions to be elected)

Oak Bay

Mayoral Candidates (2)

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Central Saanich

Mayoral Candidates (1)

Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions to be elected)

View Royal

Mayoral Candidate (1)

Councillor Candidates (4 positions to be elected)

Langford

Mayoral Candidates (2)

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Colwood

Mayoral Candidates (2)

Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions to be elected)

North Saanich

Mayoral Candidates



Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Joscelyn Barnard

Heather Gartshore

Jack McClintock

Brett Smyth

Celia Stock

Murray Wiesenberger

Sidney

Mayoral Candidates



Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Sooke

Mayoral Candidates

Councillor Candidates (6 positions to be elected)

Esquimalt

Mayoral Candidates



Councillor Candidates ( 6 positions)

Metchosin

Mayoral Candidates



Councillor Candidates ( 4 positions)