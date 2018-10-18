The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 101818 — WTF Road Trip

Someone’s about to win almost $20,000 worth of fuel in The Q’s WTF — perhaps you, if you’re caller 30 when the WTF tanker truck makes an appearance. That much fuel will keep you on the road for quite a while, so on your next Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to get you all set with a whole hour’s worth of road trip songs.

If you have a favorite drivin’ song, tell me about it by calling or texting me at 250 475 100.3, and then join me just after Art Aronson‘s noon news as we hit the highway on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

